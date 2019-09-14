Contrasting of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Air Services Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports S.A. 7 0.57 N/A 0.07 110.87 AerCap Holdings N.V. 49 1.58 N/A 6.78 8.04

Table 1 highlights Corporacion America Airports S.A. and AerCap Holdings N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AerCap Holdings N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AerCap Holdings N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Corporacion America Airports S.A. and AerCap Holdings N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% AerCap Holdings N.V. 0.00% 11.2% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corporacion America Airports S.A. and AerCap Holdings N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 AerCap Holdings N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

AerCap Holdings N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $64 average target price and a 13.29% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares and 99.01% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares. 82.15% are Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.24% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corporacion America Airports S.A. -1.16% -7.27% 0.53% 8.97% -30.52% 15.38% AerCap Holdings N.V. 5.03% 5.6% 5.29% 13.42% -2.63% 37.7%

For the past year Corporacion America Airports S.A. was less bullish than AerCap Holdings N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AerCap Holdings N.V. beats Corporacion America Airports S.A.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 51 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg. CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.Ã r.l.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company offers cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements, and liaising with the rating agencies. Further, it provides engine leasing; certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts; and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company sells airframe parts to airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers, as well as aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a fleet of 1,022 aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.