Contrasting of Corning Incorporated (GLW) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning Incorporated 32 1.83 N/A 2.32 13.24 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 0.99 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Corning Incorporated and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corning Incorporated and CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% -235.9% -1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Corning Incorporated has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s 3.66 beta is the reason why it is 266.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corning Incorporated is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Corning Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corning Incorporated and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corning Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 13.84% and an $32.25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Corning Incorporated shares and 4.2% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares. Corning Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79% CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -1.31% 4.93% 0.72% -12.77% 14.94% 157.17%

For the past year Corning Incorporated was less bullish than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.