Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|60.98
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 27.56%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
