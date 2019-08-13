Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 60.98 N/A -0.88 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 27.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.