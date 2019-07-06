Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.10 N/A -0.88 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 16.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.