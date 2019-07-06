Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.10
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.38
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 16.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
