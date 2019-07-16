Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.25 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.48 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.