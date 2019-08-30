Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.17 N/A -0.88 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.