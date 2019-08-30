Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|59.17
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.22
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 29.68% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
