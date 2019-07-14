Contrasting of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.52 N/A -0.88 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.36 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apollo Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -14.37% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 46.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.