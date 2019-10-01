Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.54 661.03M 1.79 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $51.75, while its potential upside is 5.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 49.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.