Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.64 N/A -0.80 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.38 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.