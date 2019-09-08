Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

As Asset Management businesses, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|47.64
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.38
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
