Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We are contrasting Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 47.64 N/A -0.80 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.90 N/A 1.23 14.76

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 41.94% respectively. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.