Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.59 N/A -0.80 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.30 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.