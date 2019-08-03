Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.59
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.30
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
