Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.08 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 51.35%. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.