Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|60.08
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 51.35%. Comparatively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
