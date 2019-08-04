Contrasting of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.59 N/A -0.80 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.24 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 55.65% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.