Contrasting of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.62 N/A -0.39 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 34 34.19 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Slack Technologies Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a consensus target price of $70, and a 36.35% upside potential. Competitively Slack Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 0.65%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 42.5%. 5% are Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Slack Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 17.39% stronger performance while Slack Technologies Inc. has -13.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.