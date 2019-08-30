Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We will be contrasting the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.77 N/A -1.18 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 95 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.93 beta means CorMedix Inc.’s volatility is 193.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 2 3 2.50

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 58.18% and its consensus price target is $130.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.