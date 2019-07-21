Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 378.34 N/A -1.64 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 10.36 N/A -1.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.8% and 4.9%. CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.3% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -42.55% -62.5% -62.46% -69.36% -70.3% -34.25%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.