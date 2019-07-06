Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 383.77 N/A -1.64 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1385.12 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CorMedix Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Volatility & Risk

CorMedix Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares and 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. About 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.