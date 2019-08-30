Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We will be comparing the differences between CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 306.77 N/A -1.18 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CorMedix Inc. Its rival GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 231.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.