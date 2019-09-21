Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 398.03 N/A -1.18 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorMedix Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorMedix Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 156.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 31.8%. CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year CorMedix Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.