Contrasting of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix Inc. 8 323.11 N/A -1.18 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 21.74 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorMedix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CorMedix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix Inc. is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.93 beta. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. CorMedix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorMedix Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 63.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year CorMedix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.