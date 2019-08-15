Contrasting of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2 58.28 N/A -0.20 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 10 2.09 N/A -13.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -3.59% and its consensus target price is $2.42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.4% and 43.1%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -74.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.