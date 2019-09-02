Contrasting of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

We will be comparing the differences between Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 3 58.08 N/A -0.20 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 25.80 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -93.5% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Competitively, Lianluo Smart Limited’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Lianluo Smart Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors at 61.4% and 0.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. has 201.19% stronger performance while Lianluo Smart Limited has -16.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.