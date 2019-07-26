Contrasting of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Since CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.83 N/A 1.20 34.06 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 10.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 9.32% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. seems more appealing than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.