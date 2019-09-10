Contrasting of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 7.00 N/A 1.20 33.70 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.43 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 62.13% respectively. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.