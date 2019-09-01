Contrasting of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Since CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.05 N/A 1.44 11.80 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 28.08 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CoreCivic Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CoreCivic Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Volatility & Risk

CoreCivic Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has 4.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. was more bearish than Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Summary

CoreCivic Inc. beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.