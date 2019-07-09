Contrasting of CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.28 N/A 1.44 15.17 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 12 2.96 N/A 1.48 9.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CoreCivic Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CoreCivic Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CoreCivic Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Arbor Realty Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 4.6% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

CoreCivic Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CoreCivic Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a 4.84% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CoreCivic Inc. and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 49.4% respectively. CoreCivic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 4.5% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreCivic Inc. 6.91% 5.92% 8.61% -0.14% 5.46% 22.38% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 3.7% -1.47% 12.46% 10.77% 47.06% 33.57%

For the past year CoreCivic Inc. was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.