Contrasting of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Food Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.07% of all Food Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.21% of all Food Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 8.60% 2.90% Industry Average 1.37% 17.65% 4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. N/A 34 35.85 Industry Average 243.09M 17.71B 27.13

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.20 2.43

$40 is the average target price of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., with a potential upside of 1.73%. As a group, Food Wholesale companies have a potential upside of -13.42%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. -5.74% 0.7% 26.07% 29.07% 95.66% 60.99% Industry Average 3.06% 5.84% 17.12% 17.01% 37.41% 28.43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s competitors have 1.95 and 0.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.8. In other hand, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.16 which is 15.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products. Its customers include traditional convenience stores, such as national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores; and alternative outlets, which include grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. The company offers its products to 43,000 customer locations through a network of distribution centers in the United States and Canada. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.