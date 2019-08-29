Contrasting of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55 Zymeworks Inc. 19 20.19 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 35.57% and its average target price is $35.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 49.2%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.