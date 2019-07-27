Contrasting of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.35 N/A 0.39 40.69

Table 1 highlights Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. From a competition point of view, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.48 beta which is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 15.04% at a $13 average price target. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 36.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.