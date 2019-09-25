Contrasting of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 6.05 N/A 0.61 18.55 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IVERIC bio Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.44 beta means Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility is 44.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.96% for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated with consensus target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 61.9%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.