Contrasting of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.31 N/A 0.61 18.55 Incyte Corporation 82 8.78 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Incyte Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s upside potential is 3.67% at a $13 average target price. On the other hand, Incyte Corporation’s potential upside is 7.84% and its average target price is $88.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Incyte Corporation is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 94.7%. About 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.