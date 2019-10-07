Contrasting of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 13 -0.46 102.38M 0.61 18.55 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 769,774,436.09% 28.6% 25.3% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,555,166.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $19, with potential upside of 33.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 0%. Insiders held 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.