Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|9.70
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 311.76%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
