Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 9.70 N/A -1.19 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 311.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.