Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.25 N/A -1.19 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.78 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $27, while its potential upside is 400.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 1.1%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.