Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 299.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 30.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.