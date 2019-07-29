Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.28 N/A -0.98 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.06 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$27 is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 349.25%. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.78, with potential upside of 221.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.