Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 63.25 N/A -1.19 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $27, and a 377.88% upside potential. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 26.82% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.