Contrasting of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.21 N/A -1.19 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 27.58 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 23.4 Current Ratio and a 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 402.79%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 285.85% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Aptinyx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.