Contrasting of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 3.50 N/A 0.15 65.87 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CooTek (Cayman) Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% -304.5% -197.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares and 10.9% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 5.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75% Riot Blockchain Inc. 10.27% -4.25% 113.74% 76.17% -40.89% 198.68%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

