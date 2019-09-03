Contrasting of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 2.07 N/A 0.11 77.24 Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.70 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Commvault Systems Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CooTek (Cayman) Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Commvault Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Liquidity

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.3% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has stronger performance than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.