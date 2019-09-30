Contrasting of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) and Its Rivals

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has 99.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.4% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 42,191,500.26% 5.60% 1.80% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 16.48M 39 22.45 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.11 1.69 2.48

With consensus price target of $46.33, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 13.14%. The peers have a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. -1.57% 8.84% 1.71% -34.54% -62.97% -20.35% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has -20.35% weaker performance while Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s peers have 56.42% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America segments. Its sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. The company's fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, and quick connects. Its fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. The company also offers anti vibration systems, including powertrain mount systems that comprise multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, Bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and suspension mounts, such as conventional and hydraulic bushings, strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.