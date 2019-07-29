Contrasting of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Its Competitors

As Communication Equipment company, Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cool Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.70% -108.90% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cool Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cool Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.44 2.69

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cool Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 3.41 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cool Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.63 shows that Cool Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Cool Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cool Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.