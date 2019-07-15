Contrasting of Cool Holdings Inc. (AWSM) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

We are comparing Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.66 N/A -6.46 0.00 Digi International Inc. 12 1.41 N/A 0.39 30.57

Demonstrates Cool Holdings Inc. and Digi International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cool Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digi International Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Digi International Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Digi International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.5% of Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Digi International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9% Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.