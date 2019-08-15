Contrasting of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08 Qualstar Corporation 6 0.71 N/A 0.50 10.32

Table 1 highlights Control4 Corporation and Qualstar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qualstar Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Control4 Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Control4 Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Qualstar Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Control4 Corporation and Qualstar Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2% Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4%

Volatility and Risk

Control4 Corporation has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Qualstar Corporation’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Control4 Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Control4 Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualstar Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Control4 Corporation and Qualstar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation has an average price target of $26.33, and a 10.12% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Control4 Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.6% of Qualstar Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Control4 Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85% Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33%

For the past year Control4 Corporation had bullish trend while Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats Qualstar Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.