Contrasting of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Both Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.18 N/A 0.18 24.86

Demonstrates Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Data I/O Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Control4 Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Control4 Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.33 beta means Control4 Corporation’s volatility is 67.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Data I/O Corporation on the other hand, has 1.67 beta which makes it 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Data I/O Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Data I/O Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$26.33 is Control4 Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Control4 Corporation shares. Comparatively, 10.1% are Data I/O Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year Control4 Corporation had bullish trend while Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Data I/O Corporation.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.