Contrasting of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.2% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.