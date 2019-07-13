Contrasting of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, FibroGen Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus price target is $71.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 67.1% respectively. Insiders held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.