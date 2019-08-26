Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 109.72 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see ContraFect Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ContraFect Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 140.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.