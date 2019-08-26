Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ContraFect Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ContraFect Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect Corporation’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraFect Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ContraFect Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 293.26% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ContraFect Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.6% and 96.2% respectively. About 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation was more bearish than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.