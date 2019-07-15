Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
55.7% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have ContraFect Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-125.80%
|Industry Average
|898.24%
|72.74%
|25.56%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares ContraFect Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.62M
|3.41M
|39.60
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ContraFect Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.85
|2.69
|2.84
The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ContraFect Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ContraFect Corporation
|-6.32%
|-22.15%
|22.31%
|-77.21%
|-72.28%
|-67.38%
|Industry Average
|6.25%
|13.54%
|28.00%
|36.39%
|63.59%
|47.25%
For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while ContraFect Corporation’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.
Liquidity
ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.
Volatility & Risk
ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.38. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.
Dividends
ContraFect Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors ContraFect Corporation’s rivals beat ContraFect Corporation.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
