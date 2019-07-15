Contrasting of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10% of ContraFect Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ContraFect Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0.00% -125.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ContraFect Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ContraFect Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ContraFect Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance while ContraFect Corporation’s peers have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

ContraFect Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

ContraFect Corporation is 138.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.38. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

ContraFect Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors ContraFect Corporation’s rivals beat ContraFect Corporation.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.